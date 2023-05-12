Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bureau of Meteorology predicts wet forecast for Mothers Day

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As families scramble to get last-minute gifts for Mother's Day on Sunday, they may have to rethink any plans for a picnic, with a wet forecast on the cards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.