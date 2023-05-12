As families scramble to get last-minute gifts for Mother's Day on Sunday, they may have to rethink any plans for a picnic, with a wet forecast on the cards.
"It's probably a good weekend to make sure you're packing an umbrella and have a undercover option if you've got plans for Mothers day," Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Kate Doyle said.
While it was mostly sunny conditions on Thursday with temperatures reaching low 20s and a very little chance of rain on Friday for the coast, a trough is lingering offshore leading into Saturday.
The BOM is predicting a shower or two is expected for the Hunter with a foggy Saturday morning for the Upper Hunter and a high chance of showers in the evening for the Lower Hunter.
"There's just a very slight chance of a shower for the Upper Hunter, we're talking around zero to three millimeters for the Newcastle area," Ms Doyle said.
Mothers in the Upper Hunter will wake up to a foggy morning on Sunday while the rest of the region is set to experience scattered showers.
"We've got a high chance of showers in the Lower Hunter and a medium chance for the Upper Hunter," Ms Doyle said.
"We're talking in the range of zero to six millimeters for around the Newcastle area, so there will be a bit of showers around," she said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
