A POLICE officer charged over an alleged sexual offence involving a 17-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty in Singleton Local Court.
Aaron Paul Townsend, a 27-year-old probationary constable attached to a command in the Northern Region, appeared in court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to inciting another person to do a sexual act without consent and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.
The matter was adjourned until June 29 and will ultimately be set down for hearing.
Police said they launched an investigation in December, 2022, after reports of an alleged sexual offence involving a teenage girl.
After inquiries, Mr Townsend was arrested on April 6 and taken to Singleton police station where he was charged and granted conditional bail.
Police said in April after his arrest that Mr Townsend's employment status was currently under review.
