A SWISS-inspired acreage on the riverfront in Paterson is attracting interest from buyers who are drawn to the home's striking build.
Constructed around 30 years ago by its previous owners, Greg Hopkins and Maggie Haertsch, the style of the home was inspired by Maggie's Swiss origins, hence Swiss chalet hardwood construction.
The extensive use of timber throughout the home at 9 Martins Creek Road has led to 80 enquiries from prospective homebuyers who "just absolutely love the house", according to Chapman Property selling agent Sam Kolatchew who is marketing the sale with Colin Chapman.
"It has attracted a lot of interest from people who just absolutely love the house and have been looking for two-plus acres," Mr Kolatchew said.
"A lot have checked it out just based on the home itself because it would be hard to replicate a build like that."
The agent is guiding $1.75 million for the 2.9 acre property which holds historical significance in Paterson.
The riverfront five-bedroom, two-bathroom home stands where a punt once ferried people, horses, and carts across the Paterson River to the town.
The property originally housed a cottage that dated back to the early 1800s which was the residence of the punt operator who lived there with his family until it was sold to Australian artist, Anthony Boyd.
Eventually, the punt was retired when a bridge was constructed in 1860.
"It is the site of the old punt house," Mr Kolatchew said.
"As far as I know there are not really any original parts of the cottage left other than the sign that's in the garage that says it was the original old punt house, but it is an amazing property.
"It's on three acres but there is about an acre of crown land that is usable between the property boundary and the bridge.
"There is 160 metres of absolute river frontage."
Surrounded by towering gum trees and Norfolk pines, the home was meticulously built by its former owner who used timbers throughout including dark cypress flooring and tongue and groove timber-lined walls and ceilings.
It has 330 square metres of internal space.
Verandahs wrap around the home - 120 square metres of balcony in total - including a deck on the north-west corner that overlooks the gardens which are filled with frangipanis, fruit trees, peppercorns and roses.
There is also a veggie patch and unlimited domestic water supply from the river via pump.
On the lower level of the home is an open-plan kitchen and living area with a pot belly wood heater, along with a separate dining room and sunroom.
The home's current owner Janet Steel said the sunroom is the perfect place to sit in winter "for the first cup of tea of the day".
"I spent many hours resting here and with my feet up reading, only to be interrupted by small wrens in the native grevillea, only centimetres away on the other side of the window," she said.
The upper floor has two oversized bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage space, with gabled windows to three sides that also have balconies that offer grand views across the river and ranges.
A lower-level southern wing comprises three bedrooms, a study and a terracotta bathroom with a spa bath.
"It has been very popular. So far we have had 80 enquiries on it," the agent said.
"It's a unique property that has attracted a vast array of interest from a broad spectrum of buyer types with some looking for 10-plus acres considering sacrificing their want for large acreage for the appeal of the home and its position.
"Some are looking to downsize from 40-plus acres much further out of town, with a need to be closer to services and amenities but not wanting to totally give up life on the land for suburbia."
He said interest had been widespread.
"Buyers have been mostly local Hunter Valley residents from Maitland, Bolwarra, Cessnock and Newcastle looking upsize to a larger family home and acreage without having too much land that it's a full-time job to maintain.
"We've had out-of-towners from Sydney looking for a treechange, weekender or income-producing Airbnb set up.
"We've had interest from as far south as Victoria and as far North as Dorigo and everything in between."
The agent said the owner plans to stay living in the Paterson area.
"She has enjoyed her time there but it is time for her to downsize," he said.
According to Ms Steel, she fell in love with the home as soon as she walked in the front door and saw the formal dining room.
"Instantly I placed my dining furniture here in my mind's eye," she said.
"Over time this room has been successful throughout the different seasons - cool in summer, cosy in winter."
When she purchased it in 2017, the property was showing some signs of age and she painstakingly restored the home to its former glory.
Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to replace or restore the property.
She rebuilt the adjoining deck after moving in and added an extra metre of length to the size, while the kitchen was updated with the addition of the green stone-topped island bench.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday at 2pm.
According to CoreLogic, the property last sold in 2017 for $1 million.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.