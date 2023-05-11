Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights sign experienced NSW Cup player Dane Aukafolau for the rest of 2023 season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Dane Aukafolau. Picture coutersy NSWRL
Dane Aukafolau. Picture coutersy NSWRL

THE Newcastle Knights have filled one of two spots they had remaining in their top-30 roster for 2023, signing former junior New Zealand representative Dane Aukafolau.

