THE Newcastle Knights have filled one of two spots they had remaining in their top-30 roster for 2023, signing former junior New Zealand representative Dane Aukafolau.
The 26-year-old prop, who has played 100 NSW Cup games, has joined the Knights for the rest of this season.
Aukafolau had been playing for North Sydney, but has previously played with Mounties, Blacktown Workers and Wentworthville.
The Onehunga-born forward represented New Zealand at a junior level.
Weighing more than 100kg and standing 194cm tall, he adds depth to Newcastle's roster after the loss of multiple middle-forwards following last season.
Knights football director Peter Parr said Aukafolau brought a point of difference to Newcastle's forward stocks.
"Dane's form in the NSW Cup competition has been at a high level and we believe he has the necessary skillset to play NRL," Parr said in a statement.
Aukafolau had his first training session with the NRL squad on Thursday.
He will play NSW Cup on Sunday before Newcastle's NRL clash with the Gold Coast Titans.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
