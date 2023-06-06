Coast to country brings breathtaking highs and bold history

This is branded content for Travelrite.
'Good things come in small packages', is a saying that could have been written with the state of Victoria in mind.
You can explore many of the incredible treasures Victoria has to offer on this tour run by Travelrite and The Senior Newspaper between April 17 to 29, 2024.
Heading first to Anglesea from Melbourne, the train stops in the state's second largest city, bayside, Geelong, for a look at the local art gallery.
Heading beachside, travel on to Torquay, Bells Beach and then to Anglesea for the night.
The magnificent Great Ocean Road comes into view and the towns of Lorne, Apollo Bay and Port Campbell, are visited with stops at the Twelve Apostles and London Arch.
A treacherous part of the state's coastline is the shipwreck coast which stretches from from Cape Otway to Port Fairy. The history, while sobering is fascinating.
Continue on to Warrnambool for a two night stay and day trips to Port Fairy, Koroit and Tower Hill.
Halls Gap, at the centre of the majestic Grampians mountain range, provides the next overnight stop.
The following morning there is a short look at Ararat before jumping aboard a train to Ballarat, one of the most important goldrush towns in the country.
Be swept back in time at Ballarat's Sovereign Hill, fantastic fun for all ages.
See Ballarat's notable art gallery and botanical gardens with the Prime Minister's Avenue of busts a must.
Maryborough is reached by train from where a coach takes the group to Horsham, the capital of the Wimmera.
Set out for Swan Hill visiting several small towns, Rupanyup, Minyup, and Sheep Hills known for their painted wheat silos, on the way.
At Swan Hill on the Murray River, see the Pioneer Settlement before heading to the train station to catch a ride to Bendigo, another town founded on gold.
Enjoy Central Deborah gold Mine, The Bendigo Botanic Gardens and a ride on the heritage tram.
A train is then caught to Echuca where time is spent at the historic Port of Echuca, the gin distillery and a paddle steamer on the Murray River.
Travel next to Yarrawonga/Mulwala for a quick stop and then onto historic Corowa in NSW. Cross back to Victoria and Wahgunyah, Rutherglen, for a delightful progressive lunch in the vineyards.
The final day of the tour is spent at the Corowa History Museum and Whisky Factory, before heading to Wangaratta and a train to Melbourne.
