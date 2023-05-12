Nova Thunder coach Laura Glendenning expects West Leagues Balance to remain a force to be reckoned with despite the absence of several players due to NSW Premier League commitments on Saturday.
Round eight of the NSW competition, which is generally played midweek, coincides with round three of Newcastle championship netball and will affect a number of teams.
West are likely to be one of the hardest hit with goal attack Tarsha Hawley, who plays for Sutherland, plus Central Coast 23s Savannah Angelozzi, Jemma Lucas and Ella Butcher all unavailable.
Thunder will be without goal shooter Sally Jenkins, who plays for Penrith.
"We know it's going to be a tough team and, although there is going to be a number of their players out due to premier league games this Saturday, we know the depth within West," Glendenning said.
It will be the first time Nova have squared off with the four-time defending champions since last year's minor semi-final, which ended 72-43 in favour of West.
"We don't want a repeat of that game," Glendenning said.
"Unfortunately, we got incredibly outclassed in that game and we'll be looking to rectify that in a positive way with a win."
West have opened the season with back-to-back wins over University of Newcastle and Kotara South while Nova lost to Souths before defeating BNC.
"We just need to be a bit more consistent, making sure we can do the right things for more than just the half that we have been," Glendenning said.
"It's minimising our own mistakes and capitalising on others."
In other games, University take on Junction Stella, Souths play BNC and Kotara South meet Waratah.
All games are at 2.30pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
