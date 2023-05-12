Coach Ryan Campbell feels Adamstown are in a good place but knows they must play to their potential through a tough stretch to complete the second round of NPLW Northern NSW.
Rosebud are fourth on 16 points as the competition approaches its midpoint.
They have banked three successive wins over Maitland (15), Mid Coast (3) and Warners Bay (0), but begin what could prove a make or break period against league leaders Broadmeadow (22) at Magic Park on Sunday.
After Magic, Adamstown face New Lambton (10), Charlestown (18), Olympic (19) then the Magpies.
Both New Lambton and Maitland bolstered their attack in the past week and are also eyeing top-four positions.
Rosebud welcomed the return of left-sided player Leia Puxty last round after her debut A-League season with the Jets.
"I think we're as good as we probably can be," Campbell said.
"We've got everyone available and we're in a bit of a run. They're confident without being over confident. They're starting to believe they can actually get results if we play well.
"They also realise it's down to how we play because if we turn up and don't play we'll lose. It's a good place to be."
Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley also has a full complement of players to choose from and was pleased with a ruthless display in their 15-0 win over Mid Coast in Taree last week.
They have no shortage of attacking threats. Lucy Jerram bagged five goals in Taree while Kiarra Lewis, Adriana Konjarski and Chelsea Lucas are also in potent goalscoring form.
"Magic are hard for us to play against because they're opposite to us," Campbell said.
"They can turn up and not necessarily play well and win. They'll be a tough game. They're well organised and they're dangerous."
Magic midfielder Kobie Ferguson was rested last weekend due to a head knock but is likely to be back in their starting side.
New Lambton will be out to back up their important 3-0 win over Azzurri when they host Maitland, who produced a crucial victory of their own in beating Olympic 1-0 last round, at Alder Park.
Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos is urging Charlestown to deliver a clinical performance against Warners Bay at John Street Oval after a lack of ruthlessness cost them against the Eagles.
"Although we played good football for the majority of that game we just weren't able to finish," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We just have to be better in front of goal and in key moments as well. We've got to learn from it and we need to get back into a scoring rhythm."
Olympic host Mid Coast in the other match. All games are Sunday at 4pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
