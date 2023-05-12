The Hunter Wildfires will adopt a different approach to their away game with Warringah in round four of Jack Scott Cup on Saturday in an attempt to avoid a sluggish start at Pittwater Rugby Park.
Hunter will hit the road early ahead of a 10.45am clash with the Rats in Sydney women's premier rugby union, and coach Matt Ellis hopes they can manage it better than a fortnight earlier when the Wildfires went down 15-7 to the Two Blues in western Sydney.
"Our two home games, we've been able to hit the ground running from the time we start our warm-up whereas we were just flat against Western Sydney," Ellis said.
"We've just got to be mentally switched on from our trip. We'll be changing a few things up before the game, slightly changing our warm-up and just changing our approach when we actually get to the ground."
The Wildfires, who went toe to toe with Sydney University Gold in a nail-biting 22-20 loss to the competition heavyweights at No.2 Sportsground last weekend, will be without captain Susannah Cooke due to unavailability and second-rower Renee Clarke (hand) is in doubt through injury.
A big inclusion however is NSW Waratahs front-rower Georgia Chapple.
In Hunter Rugby Women's on Saturday (4.30pm), Maitland host Medowie/Southern Beaches, University are at home to Wanderers, Merewether Carlton battle Hamilton and Nelson Bay travel to play Waratah.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.