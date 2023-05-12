Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Wildfires face Warringah in Jack Scott Cup women's rugby union round 4, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
May 12 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susannah Cooke is out this weekend in a big loss for the Wildfires. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Susannah Cooke is out this weekend in a big loss for the Wildfires. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Hunter Wildfires will adopt a different approach to their away game with Warringah in round four of Jack Scott Cup on Saturday in an attempt to avoid a sluggish start at Pittwater Rugby Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.