The fourth instalment of the BandAid music festivals is marked by a tinge of finality.
For many of the young bands on the bill, this will be their first and last chance to play Newcastle's most recognised live venue, The Cambridge Hotel.
With a third stage slotted into the pub's Front Bar, this BandAid features three in-door stages populated by the brightest prospects of the region's thriving live music community.
Much like last year's West Best Bloc Fest, this line-up clearly enunciates the calibre of talent in the Hunter.
The quality and diversity of music throughout the day is striking, with assured performances punctuated by radio-worthy singles.
Ben Leece and his band Left of the Dial are one of the more well-oiled and versatile units cruising Australia's country rock backroads.
Leece and his band are joined on the rear Glasshouse stage for a stirring rendition of Come on December by the song's co-writer Melody Pool.
Meanwhile, on the front Warehouse stage Catpiss have opened the moshpit, their maddened crowd whirlpooling to the five-piece's alt-rock assault.
Some of their songs have the pneumatic power of Helmet, while a cover of the Beastie Boys classic Sabotage proves a well-chosen party starter.
Ena Malibu impresses with her rhythmic and soulful pop music, accompanied by an all-star backing band.
Saylor McVernon, frontman of funk fraternity Saylor and the Flavor, shreds on lead guitar while Half Nelson's in-demand drummer, Tim Evans, gives a tight and understated turn on the skins.
Avant-garde rockers Les Poetes Pop take full advantage of the Glasshouse stage's big PA system, filling the Cambridge's hallowed walls with their dark and dynamic dirges.
Midway, now a three-piece via the addition of bass player Mason Cappiello, have the Front Bar crowd dancing to their fuzzy and always catchy garage rock.
Baam Bam also bring their lean-and-mean rock to the temporary Front Bar stage, conjuring seismic grooves.
Of all the acts spread across BandAid's stages that have the songs and stage presence to make an immediate impact beyond Newcastle's city line, Where's Jimmy are the odds-on favourite.
This has never been more apparent than when the four-piece from Orange, who moved to Newcastle to pursue music, takes to the Glasshouse stage.
Where's Jimmy's exuberant and playful brand of pub rock - like The Chats on steroids - would not look out of place on the mainstage of Splendour in the Grass.
Had The Cambridge not been closing next month, these outlandish upstarts could have sold out this room within a year.
A discovery for many is Maicey, who captivates the Front Bar with her electronically tinged acoustic pop, arresting those not lured to the Glasshouse for the psych-rock of Fungas.
Growing from Newcastle's fertile underground, Fungas are in the same family of psilocybin-producing bands as King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, tripping out their audience with mind-altering rock weirdness.
For BandAiders thirsting for something heavier, post-metal four-piece Telurian shake the walls of the Warehouse.
Electronic dream weaver Atlas Franklin Alexander, aka Pete Stals, and his live band have the Glasshouse dancefloor moving, with sensuous pop anthem Crave an instant hit.
And, on a day that has celebrated Newcastle's wealth of musical talent, it's appropriate that the aspirational embodiment of Steel City success, Daniel Johns, appears among the crowd.
The recognisable rockstar inevitably draws the attention of many of the young musicians who have performed throughout the day, and takes the time to talk to the new generation of musicians that approach him.
Johns' presence enhances the camaraderie of the day, as if Andrew Johns has walked into the Knights' locker room.
Headliners Bloody Hell take to the Glasshouse and demonstrate why they've become one of Newcastle's biggest live drawcards.
Playing their debut record, Australian Underground, in its entirety, the thundering four-piece keeps the crowd on a string, dancing and headbanging to their fiercely original and endlessly catchy interpretation of heavy rock music.
"As organisers we are continually impressed with the calibre of musicianship and creativity of the Newcastle area," BandAid promoter Dylan Oakes says as the dust settles, citing the earlier newcomers as some of his line-up highlights.
"Foreign Horror were infectious and were super tight for it only being their second show.
"Quaid Pearce had a very energetic set, you could hear the bass from Wallsend and Locus really impressed me.
"The festival was yet again a massive success.
"It was a really nice feeling to host all local artists and see them enjoy themselves, on stage and backstage, as well as in the crowd together, supporting one another."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.