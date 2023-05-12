Coach Kevin Noble hopes the Newcastle Northstars can change their fortunes this Australian Ice Hockey League season when they travel to Perth to battle Thunder on Saturday.
Perth, who have returned to the competition after a 12-month hiatus, are in the opposite conference to Newcastle.
The league is split into two conferences. The Northstars play all of the teams in their conference four times and clubs in the other conference twice.
"Perth are a good team and they've had a good start this year," Noble said.
"They're a team in the other [conference] and we haven't had a ton of success against the other [conference] yet this year, so it's a chance for us to get things going in the right direction."
Noble expects to have an unchanged complement of players available from last weekend's double-header.
"It was a good response," Noble said. "Any time you can follow up a loss with a win, that's good character-building for the season.
"It was good for some of our guys to get on the scoresheet against the Rhinos, to see the back of the net and to get some of those habits into their game, at least the psychology of it, seeing the puck go in.
"There's a lot to work on. We're building towards the end of the season, not just one game or one weekend.
"Nothing was won or lost last weekend but it did give us a good insight into where we are and where we need to get to."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
