Sydney Roosters fans might just have to accept that this is as good as it gets with the team's current line-up.
That they're a side that will at best finish in the bottom half of the top eight and not be capable of making a run deep into the finals from there.
There's actually a very good chance the Roosters will be out of the top eight after this weekend.
They're only just inside it in eighth place at the moment and they've got an away game against defending premiers Penrith on Friday night.
Meanwhile, ninth-placed Canberra, on the same number of premiership points as the Roosters, have got a home game against a Parramatta side that will be without chief playmaker Mitchell Moses on Saturday night.
The Panthers and Raiders are both favourites to win with bookmakers, so if the anticipated happens then you do the math, as they say in the classics.
To be fair to the Roosters the competition table was quite compact ahead of round 11 kicking off on Thursday night, with the teams placed from third to ninth all on 12 points and 10th-placed Manly only a point behind them.
Optimistic Roosters fans could point to that and say they their team is only a win, or even just a draw, outside of the top three.
But there's no point lying to yourself when the coach, Trent Robinson, and captain, James Tedesco, readily admit the team isn't playing well.
The decision to drop Sam Walker from halfback and combine Luke Keary, moving from five-eighth to No.7, with Joseph Manu at five-eighth was supposed to be a panacea for the Roosters' attacking ills.
It was meant to smooth things out and get the Roosters playing more to the structured style that they favour.
They won their first two games with the revamped line-up - 27-26 against St George Illawarra and 14-0 over the Warriors - but it still wasn't convincing.
And then along came the barrow-load of evidence that the Roosters still had a long way to go to get things right - last weekend's 20-6 loss to North Queensland.
Tedesco is refreshingly honest with his appraisals of the team's form when they're not producing the goods and after the loss to the Cowboys he said: "I just feel like our attack's not anywhere near where it should be with the players we have and the work we're doing.
"We're not executing our plays very well and it's not really threatening. It's quite frustrating and we're sort of just relying on individuals.
"We've had some changes in our spine and [when] you look at our spine it's a really good spine, but I guess it's on us to run our plays well and execute our plays and we just have to keep working at it, but it's round 10, 11 and we still haven't nailed it."
Asked how he thought the Keary-Manu combination was faring, Robinson said: "Our system doesn't change whether it's Luke and Sam or Luke and Joey, they know our system. It has to adapt to individuals slightly, so we can improve that, but it's still the one that we've been running for a while so Joey knows it inside out as well."
And on Manu in particular at five-eighth, the coach said: "He's been OK, I would say. Feel like he's defending well, feel like he's had some good running performances, but we can get better there."
My take out of all of this?
The Roosters were blessed to be able to get superstar halfback Cooper Cronk, a genius of structured football, for the last two years of his career in 2018-19, when they won back-to-back premierships, but they simply haven't been able to find the answer in the halves since.
Not even close, when you consider the level of Cronk's expertise.
First they tried Kyle Flanagan at halfback in 2020. That didn't work out. Then Walker made his first-grade debut in 2021 and it's been an up-and-down ride with him. Some good times, some not so good. He's more an ad-lib than structured player.
Now Walker's back playing NSW Cup. The Roosters are adamant it's part of the learning curve with him and that he can make the appropriate adjustments to his game and eventually return to first grade, but who really knows how the future will pan out for him?
The Roosters won six out of six finals games during their Cronk years. In the following three years they won one out of five, with their most recent finals defeat that inglorious one against South Sydney last year when they butchered their chances with an extremely ill-disciplined display.
Going into that finals series, the Roosters had won eight games in a row. Counting that finals game, they've since got a win-loss record of 5-5.
The Roosters this season have a very un-Rooster-like points differential of minus 21 and it's their clunky attack that is the problem.
And beyond the obvious issues in trying to get the halves combination right, the jury remains out on whether Brandon Smith, more a runner than your really crafty type out of dummy half, is the best fit at hooker for them. The Roosters have a lot of star players, but maybe not the best team balance.
Penrith have had their own issues in trying to get their attack to go through the gears and their win-loss record this season is no different to that of the Roosters, at 5-4.
But their defence is still clearly the best in the competition.
The Panthers are conceding points at an average of just 13 per game and that presents a huge challenge for a Roosters side that is battling in attack.
