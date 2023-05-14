Newcastle's former railway station, now called The Station, will host the inaugural, one-of-its-kind, Festival of Sweets & Treats, on Sunday, May 28, from 9am to 2pm.
As the first of its kind in the Hunter, chocolatiers, sweet-toothed fanatics, and cake connoisseurs will find out the sweets and treats of what Newcastle has to offer.
On the list of vendors included is, Newcastle's Choux Patisserie with their famous eclairs in tow, Twenty-4 Cheesecakes, Cheeky Desserts, lollies, ice-creams and snow cones, and some savoury dishes for those who will need to balance out the sweet.
There will also be masterclasses from Choux Patisserie's French chef Nicolas Poelaert and industry expert chef Daniel, as well as a cake decorating comp, live entertainment including a jazz quartet, and kids activities including face painting and more.
The final event of the Andrew Thomas Wines shiraz-amatazz run is on Saturday, May 13, the official launch day of the Thomas '21 shirazes, at Jimmy Joans, 84 Wilderness Road, Rothbury, in the Hunter Valley. The shiraz lunch from 11.30am ($170/$150).
The Brett Graham culinary scholarship finals are Tuesday, May 16. Valued at $10,000, the Brett Graham Scholarship for a budding chef includes a return flight to London and travel assistance for the recipient. The Scholarship also includes the opportunity to work with Brett himself at his Notting Hill Restaurant.
The inaugural Newcastle Hospitality & Tourism Awards are set for Monday, May 22, at Earp Distillery, from 6pm to 11pm. Expect great food, wine, beer and music.
The Whispering Brook Olive Long Table Lunch is on Saturday, May 27, at noon, featuring a five-course meal by chef Jonathan Heath, highlighting the quality and flexibility of Australian extra virgin olive oil and sustainable artisan food producers (as well as the Whispering Brook wines).
Three guns of Hunter Valley wine - Andrew Thomas, Mike De Iuliis and PJ Charteris - host a Hunter Wine Down feast of food and wine at Yellow Billy on May 27.
The first Chardonnay Lunch at Winmark Wines is May 27.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
