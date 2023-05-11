Three vehicles have crashed on Newcastle Link Road, approaching Cameron Park Drive, near Minmi Road, at about 6pm on Thursday evening.
The road is closed in a westbound direction with emergency services, including RFS, NSW Ambulance, Transport for NSW and a tow truck on scene.
Motorists in the area should be prepared to merge, exercise caution and allow extra travel time during the peak-hour traffic period.
Others are advised to avoid the area and use diversions in place.
Diversions are available on Minmi Road, Main Road, George Booth Drive, Cameron Park Drive, and back onto Newcastle Link Road.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
