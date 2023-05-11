Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Hunter Wildfires build fortress at home

By James Gardiner
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:31pm, first published May 11 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires fly-half Connor Winchester. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires fly-half Connor Winchester. Picture by Stewart Hazell

THE Hunter Wildfires are no longer the Shute Shield underdogs - and that's how they want it to stay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.