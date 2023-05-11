THE Hunter Wildfires are no longer the Shute Shield underdogs - and that's how they want it to stay.
In the past three seasons, rival teams have used the trip up the MI as a weekend away. A chance to have a few beers and bank a win.
Not anymore.
The Wildfires sit top of the ladder on 26 points after six rounds. Their only glitch was a 29-26 defeat away to defending premiers Sydney University in round three.
Three home games have yielded triumphs over Manly (27-19), Randwick (31-24) and West Harbour (34-21).
Next is a blockbuster against second-placed Norths at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
"I have never had more confidence in a group of boys," said fly-half Connor Winchester, who spent two seasons at Norths before joining the Wildfires in 2022. "In the past, teams have treated games up here as a bit of a holiday. They can't do that any longer. We know we can match it with any team in the competition.
"Last year, to win games we had to play out of our skin. We were winning games by two points and the boys were so drained.
"Now we are going in with high standards and have the ability to close out games comfortably.
"Last week's [52-20] win over Warringah was a good example. The Rats are a good outfit and we put 20 plus points on them comfortably.
"It is going to be a step up this week against Norths. They are strong at the set piece, but ours is the best in the competition. I think we will shut them down in that department.
"They play a lot around the corner and try to catch teams offside and kick for points. If we are disciplined, I really think we will hold them out."
A win over Norths could move the Wildfires seven points clear at the top of the ladder.
Asked if the visit by the Shoremen was a chance for the Wildfires to make a statement, coach Scott Coleman: "It is an opportunity to see how we perform under pressure.
"It has been a big week, a big build up. We built up Warringah as a massive week as well because we had never beaten them. It is more a test of out mental toughness at this time of the year."
A fringe player with Norths, Winchester has developed into one of the premier fly-half in the competition.
Last season, he finished top 10 in the Catchpole Medal presented to the Shute Shield player of the year and was the competition's best goal-kicker.
"Connor's confidence is growing each week," Coleman said. "He has been playing with a a few niggling injuries and has shown some mental toughness. He is getting better and better with his game management and taking control of the team."
Winchester and outside centre Tom Watson spent a week training with the NSW Waratahs last month.
"It was a great experience to see the professionalism and they way they go about things," Winchester said. "I played alongside a lot of the players in and around that squad. It proves that level is attainable."
Coleman has no doubts that Winchester has the ingredients to play Super Rugby.
"He is the complete package, a triple threat," Coleman said. "He can tackle, he can kick and his running games is definitely coming together.
"His biggest downfall is doubting himself. He needs to develop a bit of a swagger. He is a team-first type of player, but your 10s need to have that air of confidence about them."
Coleman has made one forced change from the side that steamrolled the Rats.
In-form blindside breakaway Chlayton Frans has been hindered by a minor elbow injury and drops to the bench.
Morgan Innes moves from lock to blindside breakaway. Ngaruhe Jones slots into the second row.
The Wildfires dominated the Rats at the set piece and Coleman said it was vital that the pack set the tone on Saturday.
"It is probably our toughest test so far at the set piece," he said.
"Norths rely on a strong set piece, then they go wide and play a side to side pattern. We just need to stay connected and not have anyone shoot out of the line.
"We hope to put a lot of pressure on their set piece so they don't have a good platform to launch their attack."
