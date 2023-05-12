Geoff Grimwood flyer primed for series heat at The Gardens

Geoff Grimwood expects Kid Larry to continue on her winning way in a heat of the GRNSW 5th grade 1-3 wins series (400m) at The Gardens on Saturday night.
The Martins Creek trainer has Kid Larry from box four in heat one and Cyclone Shirley in the one for the second. He said Kid Larry, which has won her past three starts, all at The Gardens, was the better chance of the two.
"She's probably only needs to repeat her last two starts and she should be pretty hard to beat," Grimwood said. "She has handled box four and six in recent wins, so box four shouldn't be a problem."
Cyclone Shirley is second-up from a three-week break with a minor injury and returned with a three-quarter length second at Gosford a week ago. She won back to back races at The Gardens in March.
"I'm not overly excited about box one because she still likes to use a bit of the track," he said. "And she's still a bit hit and miss out of the boxes. But I don't think it's an overly strong race either."
