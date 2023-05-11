WHEN Adelaide pub-rockers Bad//Dreems released the tour dates for their forthcoming album Hoo Ha!, Newcastle fans would have issued a collective sigh.
Despite playing triumphant sets at the Cambridge Hotel and the 2022 Gum Ball music festival, Bad//Dreems' June tour is sticking to the capital cities.
However, fans will have a rare opportunity see the band's chief songwriter and guitarist Alex Cameron and vocalist Ben Marwe up close and personal when they make an in-store appearance at Wallsend's Hiss & Crackle Records on Tuesday, May 23 at 5pm.
Cameron and Marwe will perform an acoustic set as well as sign copies of Hoo Ha!, which is released next Friday.
"We're trying to step it up now," Cameron tells Weekender.
"Going back to COVID, we faced the possibility of losing the band, so now we're fully in again."
Marwe also promised Bad//Dreems would be performing a full band show in Newcastle later this year on their yet-to-be-announced regional tour.
Hoo Ha! is the band's most political record and features the singles Desert Television, Jack, Mansfield 6.0, See You Tomorrow and New Breeze.
You can read the full interview with Cameron and Marwe in next Thursday's Newcastle Herald.
Bad//Dreems' album Hoo Ha! is released on Friday, May 19.
