Killarney Vale coach Corey Shackleton admits "you don't just find" a 100-goal-a-season player, not to mention a two-time Black Diamond Cup player of the year.
The Bombers, who broke a 15-year title drought last year, have won three of four games this season but they've not quite been the commanding force they were in 2022.
Shackleton says they are adjusting to life without former full-forward Tim Oosterhoff, who returned to the Central Coast club last season from the WAFL reserves and kicked 101 goals to propel the Bombers to their first premiership since 2007.
Oosterhoff, or "Rooster", won his second Elliott Davey Medal for his 2022 campaign, but has since departed to play for Coolamon Hoppers in the Riverina competition.
"A massive loss and we probably haven't settled on how that looks without 'Rooster', we probably haven't had the same forward-line structure yet, this season," Shackleton said.
"We've shuffled, we've tried some things ... but I think we're getting close.
"We've got an idea of what our forward line looks like, but that's been the reason why we've probably been a bit inconsistent in games.
"He's a special talent. Not having a guy like that, best player in the comp and kicks 100 goals - you don't just find another one of those, or make one, you've got to restructure completely.
"The way we move the footy and way we want to enter and play the ball inside 50 is completely different."
Oosterhoff wasn't the Bombers' only major loss.
"We picked up more than we lost but what we lost was absolute top-end talent," Shackleton said. "We lost Trent Stubbs (Balmain), who kicked five goals in the grand final, and Aaron Duncan (Parramatta), who could play midfield or forward for us.
"They'd do things that were classy that would get us out of jail, and we don't have that as much this year."
The Bombers added Hayden Mahalm (Leeton), whose dad won a premiership at the club in 1990s, Alex Remy, Lachlan Henderson (Gosford), Ryan Coughlan and Tristan Barnett.
But ahead of today's grand final replay against Terrigal-Avoca at Adelaide Street Oval, the home side are still down on troops due to some extended layoffs to Jordan Canobie (knee), Oscar Baker (collarbone), Lachlan Waters (knee), Alex Bailey (hernia) and Rick White (work).
"They're all still another three or four weeks away," Shackleton said. "But we're surviving because we've got a little bit of depth."
Terrigal are coming off a loss to Cardiff last week, one of two they've had in five games this season. The second to fifth-placed sides, Killarney Vale, Terrigal, Cardiff and Maitland, are all level on 12 competition points.
Maitland have the bye, but Cardiff take on undefeated leaders Newcastle City in a huge 5pm clash at Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground.
Elsewhere, Warners Bay head south to meet The Entrance-Bateau Bay and Singleton host Nelson Bay.
In women's fixtures, City host Cardiff, front-runners Killarney Vale take on Terrigal and Lake Macquarie travel to Singleton.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.