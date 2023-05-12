Chris Randall left the Knights believing he had more chance to play in the NRL at the Gold Coast Titans.
To date, the 27-year-old hooker has likely managed to do just that.
But the irony is, after Knights co-captain Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury last month, Randall may have played just as much first grade with Newcastle, over the course of this year, had he hung around.
Once rated Newcastle's fittest player, making a staggering - and record - 71 tackles on debut, Randall served as a more-than-handy back-up for Brailey in recent years.
The Knights could certainly do with his services now, having been caught short of a dedicated hooker after letting the Lakes United product go late last year.
But Randall was contracted only for this season at the Knights, and secured an extra year by moving to the Titans, which he cited as a reason for seeking a release.
"It was an extra year there on the contract and I just saw it as a good chance to really challenge myself, and step outside my comfort zone," Randall told the Newcastle Herald earlier this season.
"I'm a Newcastle boy, so I've been in Newcastle my whole life and it was an opportunity I thought I couldn't pass.
"I'm grateful they come after me a bit and it's been a really good change for me."
Randall, who has played in Gold Coast's past eight games and starts at hooker against his old club on Sunday, added of leaving Newcastle: "It wasn't that I was unhappy at the Knights or anything like that, I just saw it as a good challenge for myself."
After an injury to Sam Verrills, he has started in every appearance this year, holding his spot ahead of English import Kruise Leeming, who the Titans signed after losing Verrills for an extended period.
At the Knights last season, Randall played 17 games, most while Brailey was recovering from an Achilles injury in the first half of the year.
But he was facing limited minutes off the bench this year at the Knights, or even playing mostly in NSW Cup, given Brailey's successful comeback late last season.
The Knights, while they may be ruing it now given Brailey's injury, let Randall go to secure an extra year on his contract, something they weren't prepared to offer, but gained hulking winger Greg Marzhew as part of a player-swap with the Titans.
Marzhew, while showing some early defensive concerns and starting in NSW Cup, has played the past six games, scoring as many tries.
He has proved an attacking force and a powerful ball-runner, averaging 196 metres per game and making the second-most tackle breaks, on average, of any player in the league.
His recruitment could prove even more valuable given Dominic Young will depart at season's end.
Marzhew was probably one player who could hold his head high after the side's 43-12 belting from the Eels before the bye last week.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has put faith in the same side for Sunday's clash, making only one change with Adam Elliott returning in place of injured Kurt Mann.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
