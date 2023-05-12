Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Nelson Bay screwdriver stabbing couple Georgie Marks and Jack Pearman out of jail in a few months

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Marks after she was arrested for a stabbing at Nelson Bay in March, 2022. Picture by NSW Police
Georgie Marks after she was arrested for a stabbing at Nelson Bay in March, 2022. Picture by NSW Police

A RAYMOND Terrace couple who "viciously" bashed a man who was stabbed eight times in the back with a screwdriver during a wild brawl at Nelson Bay will be released from jail in the next few months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.