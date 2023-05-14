The Beach Hotel's new takeaway food bar Larrie's officially opens on Monday, signalling the ambitious plans of new owner Glenn Piper's efforts to create a hotel that not only reflects a rich history, but points to Merewether as a hospitality destination.
The smart retro fitout of the ground floor of the building immediately adjacent to the historic Beach Hotel pays tribute to a history of surf culture and beach lifestyle, complete with a surfboard stand, checkerboard floor tiles and a wall of photos reflecting the history of the Merewether Surfboard Club.
On the food and beverage side, you'll find a Big Chip Butty, a prawn sandwich on thick white bread with sirachi sauce and avocado, a classic beef burger, and Larrie's ice cream sundaes.
The hot chips, with chicken salt, are excellent.
There's a modern twist: barra wings, corn ribs, prawn and mango bowl with noodles and spiced dressing, fish tacos, a sashimi plate, fresh oysters, tiger prawns.
And even a pineapple fritter taco, a favourite of Piper.
The beverage cooler is a work of art; not just Passiona and creaming soda, but beer by Modus, Foghorn, Steel City, Stone & Wood, Resches, VB, and wines from Angus Vinden and Usher Tinkler along with Tyrrells and Moet Chandon.
Larrie's has seating for 20, including window seats with a view, but the emphasis is on takeaway.
For now, Larrie's is the only kitchen at the Beach Hotel, with a major makeover of the kitchen in the hotel itself due for completion by October, according to the hotel's group general manager Michael Ternes. Patrons can order from Larrie's via QR code from within the Beach Hotel bar area and it will be delivered to your table.
"On assets with such history as this one, I tend to draw on that as inspiration. I don't look elsewhere," Mr Piper said. "I look at the immediate vicinity, the culture, the building itself. I draw on that inspiration to lead the direction."
Larrie's is open from 11am Monday to Thursday until 8pm and from 10am Friday to Sunday to 9pm (8pm Sunday).
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
