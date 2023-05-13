Why Mother's Day isn't as simple as celebrations for all

SOMETIMES even the best of intentions can go awry. So it is proving with Mother's Day, an occasion designed to celebrate the most fundamental relationship in our lives, for those who find the topic of maternity a thorny one.
Red Nose Australia says that the day can be difficult for those who have lost children who aren't entirely sure where they fit when the occasion arrives.
Likewise, those who have recently laid their parents to rest are unlikely to enjoy the reminders synonymous with May, nor are those with strained family relationships.
"They will often express the feelings of 'am I still a mother'?" Red Nose Australia CEO Keren Ludski said of bereaved parents.
"Being flooded with emails spruiking all things Mother's Day further exacerbates those feelings.
"Mother's Day epitomises everything they had hoped for. The hopes and dreams they had for their child and their family. Those hopes and dreams that are now shattered."
A growing number of companies, Australian Community Media and this masthead included, have offered an option to step away from promotions linked to Mother's Day. It is a growing trend that recognises the rose-tinted version of such days is not a universal experience.
That is not to say the positives of the day aren't numerous, simply that some can find it a confronting experience. Greater capacity for them to opt out takes away nothing from those who celebrate, but can ease their burdens significantly. Ultimately, it is about offering a choice where perhaps one has not existed in the past. Taken up or not, that is unlikely a backwards step.
Mother's Day Classic fun runners, pictured, will put their energy towards a good cause. The breast cancer fundraiser finds a way to turn grief and pain that is far too common towards a good cause. As participant Liz Owens says, it's also a reminder for those who often put others first to take the time to check on their own health.
"Women are the glue that keeps things together, they keep families organised and get people where they need to be, so when they get sick the impact on everyone is enormous," Ms Owens said.
However you spend Sunday, it is worth taking a moment to reflect on the role mothers play in our lives. Those of us lucky enough to celebrate with them should feel gratitude for that, and compassion for those without such luck.
