Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Oxfords brace for red-hot Regals in Newcastle women's hockey

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Strawhorn in action for Oxfords. Picture by Marina Neil
Natalie Strawhorn in action for Oxfords. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Thea O'Sullivan is preparing Oxfords for their greatest test this season when they meet Regals in round six of the Newcastle women's hockey premier league on Saturday (3pm) at Broadmeadow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.