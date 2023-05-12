Oxfords brace for red-hot Regals in Newcastle women's hockey

Coach Thea O'Sullivan is preparing Oxfords for their greatest test this season when they meet Regals in round six of the Newcastle women's hockey premier league on Saturday (3pm) at Broadmeadow.
Each side have played four games and leaders Oxfords, with four wins for 12 points, are the only unbeaten team. However, O'Sullivan said third-placed Regals (nine points) "are really the team to beat this year".
"They have got a team of superstars really, with ex-Hockeyroo Kate Jenner, NSW Pride player Estelle Hughes and Hunter and Ellie Baldwin, who just played national 21s," O'Sullivan said.
"When they are all there, which they are going to be on Saturday, they are a force to be reckoned with.
"It's going to be a tough game, but what's in our favour is we play very well as a team across the park, we keep it pretty simple and we use each other quite well."
Making the task more difficult for Oxfords is the absence of Natalie Strawhorn (family commitments).
Also at Broadmeadow, Souths play Tigers (4.15pm). Gosford meet Uni at Wyong (2.15pm). In the men's league on Sunday, Norths play Souths (12pm) and Wests take on Gosford (1.30pm) at Broadmeadow. Maitland host Tigers (3pm).
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.