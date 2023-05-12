Engines - of the two wheel-drive and under $1,500 variety - will rev across Newcastle on Saturday morning as a new season of the Shitbox Rally kicks off.
Teams of two will leave Newcastle in cheap cars, dubbed 'shitboxes' to take on mostly unsealed roads towards Townsville.
Branded a 'challenge' not a race, the event was started as a fundraiser for the Cancer Council 13 years ago after founder James Freeman OAM lost both parents to the disease.
"This is a chance to explore Australia, drawing teams from around the country to help achieve the extraordinary," Mr Freeman said. "The rally brings people together from all over the country. Many have been affected by cancer in one way or another."
This year's autumn run is set to raise at least $2million but donations have reached $37million since the rally began in 2010.
It is the first time the challenge has started in Newcastle, attracting many Hunter entrants. Residents from Mayfield, Floraville, Belmont North, North Lambton, Stroud and Maitland will be amongst those at the starting line, hoping to complete the gruelling seven-day trip. Many cars do not make it.
If they reach the finish line, cars will be auctioned for further fundraising.
Newcastle's Kurt Speirs and Matt Gilbert have raised just under $39,000 after hosting a fundraiser at Wickham Park Hotel in March, featuring seven local bands.
Mr Gilbert has wanted to enter the rally for years, but surviving a bout of testicular cancer and subsequently, stage two cancer near his spine sprang him to action.
The team will be in one of 250 cars at the start line. The event begins at 8:30am, Sunday May 13 from Honeysuckle Carpark.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
