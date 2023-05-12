A WOMAN who killed a teenage girl more than two decades ago was running a lucrative, mid-level methamphetamine supply business out of a unit at East Maitland, raking in tens of thousands of dollars while also claiming Centrelink benefits and defrauding the state government.
Elizabeth Ann Cox was 18 when she stabbed and killed 17-year-old Simone Hill at East Maitland in December, 1997.
Cox spent more than a decade behind bars, but when she was released fell back into drug addiction and supply.
In 2016, she was jailed for a maximum of four-and-half years for supplying methamphetamine on an ongoing basis.
But rather than deterring her from dealing drugs, when she was released Cox put together a bigger and more lucrative drug supply business, operating multiple bank accounts, buying ice from a supplier in bulk - at one point putting down $55,000 for 277 grams of the drug - supplying a large customer base and pulling in tens of thousands of dollars.
At one stage one of her many bank accounts had $164,000 in it while she was also receiving Centrelink payments and illegitimately receiving a $12,000 state government small business support grant.
The police operation that would end with Cox behind bars again began in March, 2021, when officers stopped her car at Tenambit and found a small quantity of ice and $18,000 in cash.
A month later she was stopped again at Thornton and police found 19 grams of ice.
In October, police established Strike Force Callard, a covert police sting investigating drug supply in the Maitland area.
Police began listening into Cox's phone calls and monitored 21 drug deals between November 8 and 25 that totalled 45.5 grams of ice worth $19,850.
On November 25, police intercepted a phone call between Cox and an associate where they discussed the supply of a "large amount" of ice.
Police watched as she left her unit in a black Jaguar, headed to the local NAB branch and withdrew $6000.
She then drove to Devonshire Street, Maitland and parked next to a white Corolla.
Cox got out, walked over and handed her associate $55,000 in exchange for two bags containing 277 grams of ice.
They were both arrested and later that day police searched Cox's unit in Thompson Street and found 67 grams of ice, a replica Remington shotgun, a replica Glock pistol and $12,200 in cash.
Cox pleaded guilty to supplying methamphetamine on an ongoing basis, supplying a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
On Friday, Judge Peter McGrath jailed Cox for a maximum of seven years, with a non-parole period of four-and-a-half years.
He described Cox's drug supply business as "mid-level, ongoing and very successful", which was clear from the fact she was able to purchase ice in bulk and could easily come up with $55,000 in cash.
But he said the sophisticated drug supply operation needed to be weighed against Cox's subjective case, which included a dysfunctional and traumatic upbringing and a risk of institutionalisation.
Cox will be eligible for parole in May, 2026.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
