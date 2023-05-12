Newcastle Herald
East Maitland convicted killer Elizabeth Cox jailed for supplying ice

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
Strike Force Callard officers found drugs, cash and replica firearms after raids in East Maitland in November, 2021. On Friday, Elizabeth Cox was jailed for operating a mid-level and lucrative methamphetamine supply business.
A WOMAN who killed a teenage girl more than two decades ago was running a lucrative, mid-level methamphetamine supply business out of a unit at East Maitland, raking in tens of thousands of dollars while also claiming Centrelink benefits and defrauding the state government.

