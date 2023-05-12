Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Good News

Nelson Bay Police and council rangers wrangle sheep on Albacore Street

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sheep was captured by Nelson Bay Police and rehomed. Pictures Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Facebook page and supplied
The sheep was captured by Nelson Bay Police and rehomed. Pictures Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Facebook page and supplied

There was an un-ewe-sual sight in Nelson Bay this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.