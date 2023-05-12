There was an un-ewe-sual sight in Nelson Bay this week.
Nelson Bay Police were called to assist in some sheep wrangling of the four-legged creature, who was spotted on a leisurely stroll on Albacore Street in Corlette on Thursday morning, May 11.
Morning walkers first spotted the animal and reported it to authorities.
Corlette resident Chloe Macguire said she spotted the sheep while walking her dog.
"The sheep just stood in the middle of the road, luckily it's a quiet area so there was no traffic," she said.
"It saw me and just stood and stared. I didn't want to move in case it got scared and charged towards me and my dog."
Ms Macguire took to Facebook to alert others and said within minutes police and Port Stephens Council rangers arrived to assist with the capture.
"Luckily the police turned up. I have since found out the sheep was taken to a suitable environment, so hopefully it will receive the care it needs," she said.
The sheep was handed over to a local animal shelter for a hair cut and a health check.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter police district said the sheep will be relocated to a new home.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
