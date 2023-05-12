Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Former yellow Wiggle Greg Page spoke at the University of Newcastle on International Nurses Day about a nurse saving his life

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former yellow Wiggle Greg Page celebrating International Nurses Day at a University of Newcastle event on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Former yellow Wiggle Greg Page celebrating International Nurses Day at a University of Newcastle event on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Former yellow Wiggle Greg Page has paid tribute to the nurse who saved his life in a speech at a University of Newcastle event on Friday to mark International Nurses Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.