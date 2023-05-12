Sarah Baum bows out in quarter-finals at Gold Coast Pro

Sarah Baum's opening charge on the second-tier Challenger Series (CS) came to an end on Friday when she lost to India Robinson in the quarter-finals of the Gold Coast Pro at Snapper Rocks.
The Newcastle-based South African had survived nail-biting finishes to her round of 32 and 16 heats on Thursday but she was unable to repeat the efforts, losing 14.4 to 9.77 to the Victorian natural-footer.
Robinson started the stronger after a slow beginning to the heat, earning a 5.0 to Baum's 3.0, before taking control with a 6.83 from a long, flowing ride.
Goofy-footer Baum found a bigger wave with 12 minutes left and earned a 6.77 with backhand hits to need a 5.07 to lead. Robinson extended her advantage with a 5.4 to leave Baum chasing a 5.47 in the final eight minutes.
Baum waited with priority until there were two and a half minutes remaining, but she fell on her second turn.
Robinson made the most of a nice wave inside the last minute, gaining a 7.57 and Baum was unable to stand up on her last chance before the siren.
The result is still a solid start for Baum on the six-stop CS, where the top five are promoted to next year's Championship Tour. She was 10th last year.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
