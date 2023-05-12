Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt takes down elusive home Scone Cup win

All eyes were on favourite Banju to deliver an overdue locally-trained winner of the Scone Cup (1600m), but it was Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt that got the job done on Friday in the $200,000 race.
A $19 chance, Commando Hunt completed the Muswellbrook-Scone Cup double thanks to an ideal run off the pace and a gutsy finish to hold off the Kris Lees-trained Luncies and Acquitted by a quarter- and a half-length respectively.
The Lyle Chandler-trained Banju ($3.70) led before being swamped in the final furlong to finish ninth.
Jeff Penza gave Commando Hunt a sit slightly better than midfield with cover before peeling him out on the home turn for a clear shot at the leaders.
The five-year-old Time Of War gelding hit the front approaching the 200m mark and pinched a gap before holding on late.
Commando Hunt had won the Muswellbrook Cup (1500m) on March 31 to gain his ticket to the $2 million Big Dance (1600m) in November, but he was then third in the Tamworth Cup - one and a half lengths behind Banju. Crockett, who hails from Mudgee, said it was unbelievable to win his adopted home's cup.
"After Tamworth I thought I had him a bit underdone, trying to keep him fresh, so we gave him a fair bit of work the last couple of weeks," Crockett told Sky Racing. "Everything has just panned out perfect.
"I think the biggest key is he actually had kissing spine [when vertebrae are too close] and he had the surgery, but we tried to keep him fresh and keep him back to shorter trips for all those country-only events and now he's really finding his place out further."
Earlier, Canberra trainer Todd Smart enjoyed the biggest win of his career when Love Shuck hung on then survived a protest to claim the $200,000 Inglis 2YO Challenge (1100m).
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock drove Love Shuck to a close win over Chevron before a protest from third-placegetter Lulumon, which was crowded onto the fence late, was dismissed.
On Saturday, boom Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons will aim to deliver another Scone-trained feature winner at the carnival when he partners Opal Ridge for the first time in the listed Luskin Star Stakes (1300m). The Luke Pepper-trained filly was a $4.80 shot on Friday.
"She's been absolutely flying and some of her wins have been very, very good wins under circumstances where it should have been hard, and she looks like she's done it with ease," Gibbons said.
"She's had a fair few runs now, but I still don't think they've reached the ceiling with her. Hopefully she can go to another level on Saturday."
Gibbons also rides Never Talk ($13) for boss Lees in the group 3 Dark Jewel Classic (1400m) from gate four.
"She just normally gets too far out of her ground," Gibbons said.
"The other day the run was good. They ran home in slick time so she would have had to break the sound barrier to take ground off them.
"She's still going good. With the soft gate, we probably won't be too much closer but we'll be in a bit better spot midfield rather than having to go back that extra pair or two which always seems to happen and cost her wins in these sorts of races."
He also Godolphin pair Athelric and Ojai in the listed Ortensia (1100m) and Denise's Joy Stakes (1100m) respectively.
"I won on Althelric at this carnival last year in a benchmark race and he's been going well," he said.
"Ojai, if it didn't draw that gate [19], you'd think it would be a great hope."
He partners Miracle Of Love for Scone trainer Paul Messara in the listed Woodlands Stakes (1100m) to open the program.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
