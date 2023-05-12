Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt takes down elusive home Scone Cup win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 12 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commando Hunt, in the green colours on the outside, holds out his rivals to win the Scone Cup on Friday for jockey Jeff Penza and local trainer Cameron Crockett. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Commando Hunt, in the green colours on the outside, holds out his rivals to win the Scone Cup on Friday for jockey Jeff Penza and local trainer Cameron Crockett. Picture by Peter Lorimer

All eyes were on favourite Banju to deliver an overdue locally-trained winner of the Scone Cup (1600m), but it was Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt that got the job done on Friday in the $200,000 race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.