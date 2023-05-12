Newcastle Herald
NSW Fair Trading refuses Newcastle concreter Stein England's contractor licence over insolvent trading fears

May 13 2023 - 5:30am
Business owner Stein England has been charged with stalking, threatening serious harm, breaching apprehended violence orders and damaging property.
NSW Fair Trading has rejected a licence application from a Newcastle concreting firm over concerns its owner might have traded while insolvent before his former company collapsed in December owing $1.7 million.

