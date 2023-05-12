Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Merewether wary of bounce back factor in clash with undermanned Hawks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 13 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Lamont (right) will lead an undermanned Hamilton against premiers Merewether at Townson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Steve Lamont (right) will lead an undermanned Hamilton against premiers Merewether at Townson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro has not read into Hamilton's slow start to the Hunter Rugby Union season and expects the Hawks to be as tough as ever at Townson Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.