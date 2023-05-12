MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro has not read into Hamilton's slow start to the Hunter Rugby Union season and expects the Hawks to be as tough as ever at Townson Oval on Saturday.
The Hawks - the dominant side in the past decade - sit second last with one win and are coming off back-to-back losses to Southern Beaches (30-21) and University (34-16).
Injuries have hurt Hamilton big time. Captain Hamish McKie, Kiwi imports Raniera Petersen and Tristan Flutey, veteran halfback Paul Dan and Fijian No.8 Rusi Lawanikula head the casualty list.
Meanwhile, premiers Merewether have started the campaign with four straight wins.
"You can never write them off," Munro said. "It was not that long ago that Hamilton knocked Maitland off. They will bounce back, especially with Steve Lamont there. He brings the best out of players around him."
If the Hawks are to spring an upset, it will be led by the pack, where Lamont is joined by proven performers Chris Hemi, Geraint Weaver, Lachy Summer and English lock Sam Townsley.
"That is where they will try and open us up," Munro said. "Our strength is in the backs and on the edges, but our forwards have been doing a great job. Their defence has been outstanding. [Assistant coach] Bobby Harrison has been doing a lot of work on line speed and spacing at the breakdown. When we get that quick turnover ball we will go hard. "
Toby Wait against deputises for Sam Bright at fly-half for Merewether and Jai Handley makes his first grade debut at lock.
"Jai has a league background and is pretty tough," Munro said. "He is still learning the game but we are confident he will get the job done."
Elsewhere on Saturday, University will be after their second big scalp in a row when they host Wanderers at Bernie Curran Oval.
The Students have been the big improvers and welcome back Dylan Heins.
"We have probably earned some respect," University coach Sam Berry said. "Teams are approaching us a bit differently. Hamilton were a bit behind and took the points last week. In years gone by, they would have kicked for the sideline and tried to go through us. Merewether, the week before, did that a bit too. In saying that, we haven't beaten Wanderers in about 10 years."
The Two Blues clicked in the second half to overrun Southern Beaches 48-14 last round but will be with try-scoring machine Nimi Qio and lock Marcus Christensen.
In the other game, Maitland are home to Southern Beaches.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
