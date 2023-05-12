Newcastle Herald
Oral history project about Newcastle's Victoria Theatre wins at the 2023 National Trust (NSW) Australia Heritage Awards

By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:34pm
An oral history project about the history of Newcastle's Victoria Theatre has won the Education and Interpretation category at the 2023 National Trust (NSW) Australia Heritage Awards.

