An oral history project about the history of Newcastle's Victoria Theatre has won the Education and Interpretation category at the 2023 National Trust (NSW) Australia Heritage Awards.
The Remembered & Revisited series, produced by Newcastle creative agency Out of the Square in collaboration with Century Venues and Gavin Patton, tells the stories of those who worked and had a connection with 'The Vic' throughout the years.
"This is thrilling news for all involved. Not least the beautiful people who came forward to tell the story. From usherettes to performers, projectionists to lolly boys and even those who had their very first date there," Out of the Square founder Marty Adnum said.
"It was a privilege to produce and donate this series, let alone now to receive this award is incredible."
The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards, which were announced in Sydney on Friday, are an annual celebration of outstanding practice in the heritage field.
The awards recognise excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage.
Gavin Patton from Regional Heritage Planning said he was "very chuffed" with the win.
"You can achieve amazing things when the right people come together over a shared passion," he said.
"The award is a testament to the passion and commitment of the Newcastle community who have rallied behind the revival of the Victoria Theatre."
Port Authority of New South Wales received a highly commended accolade in the education and interpretation category for its audio tour encapsulating the history of Newcastle's iconic Macquarie Pier.
Port Authority chief executive Philip Holliday said he was thrilled that the authority's work to bring the many stories surrounding the Nobbys-Whibaygamba Headland and lighthouse to life had been recognised.
"Receiving a Highly Commended award is a testament to the power of storytelling," Captain Holliday said.
"Following our $1.85 million revitalisation of Macquarie Pier, one of our key objectives was to work out how to protect and share the many important historical facts and cultural stories associated with this important area.
"To meet this communication challenge, we worked with a team of experts, from local researchers, knowledge holders, videographers, signage makers and media and communications teams. We couldn't be prouder of the result."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
