The Lowedown: High stakes, high drama in week one of A-League finals

We are at the pointy end of the season, and most of the regular and expected contenders ended up in the play-offs, and there has been a large chunk of controversy already.
Wellington limped out of contention almost as a matter of course, beaten 2-0 by Adelaide, after losing six of their last nine games. The Wanderers squandered a half-time lead, and their home-ground advantage, departing the competition at the hands of bitter rivals Sydney FC, followed by acrimonious post-match scenes in the Sydney dressing room.
There are two sides to every story, and the Milos Ninkovic defection to the Western Sydney Wanderers has certainly turned out to be one of the biggest in 2022-23. In an era of increased hype over heroes and villains, fans are increasingly convinced of their importance to the game.
Managers, it seems, are readily engaged in rhetorical mind games in the media in shows of refusal to take a backward step. Does that sell tickets? Make one a bigger man? Wenger versus Ferguson?
I don't know who is right, or if anyone is wrong.
Throw in Wanderers coach Marko Rudan's divisive east-versus-west argument, about the City Slickers looking down on those from the west, and you come up with a manufactured mish-mash of animosity. (PS those playing in the 1980s and '90s would tell you the east is asset rich, and the west is king of cash).
Seems to me the guy in the middle of the skirmish, Milos Ninkovic, is the one being disrespected the most. A champion for Sydney FC for seven years, a thorough gentleman according to most, and arguably the most talented import to play long term in this country, certainly in the top three.
Could Sydney coach Steve Corica have nipped the whole thing in the bud by calling for Sky Blues fans to show some respect early doors, rather than acknowledging that they would give it to him?
Perhaps Ninkovic's management team led him to make some decisions and statements, but I doubt he broke into Sydney's dressing room to embrace ex-teammates to cause a stir! They didn't seem to see it that way.
To then see a former teammate rushed out of the rooms by security, while trying to offer congratulations, does not sit well with me. Where were Sydney officials or senior players to tone down any acrimony?
Worried about not toeing the party line? A fine? A starting position? It seems to me manners and friendship took a back seat.
And maybe I'm just an old fart who worries too much about where society is headed, in a week when Collingwood AFL fans booed Swans legend Buddy Franklin for the crime of turning up to play for the first time in 10 years at their place.
It's been a week in which we witnessed physical assault on officials, and the possible introduction of life bans for distasteful and possibly criminal behaviour across a variety of junior sporting codes. What the?
Maybe the unseemly fracas could lead to an olive branch as a sign of some sporting dignity among leaders.
Meanwhile Sydney host Melbourne City, and the Mariners travel to Adelaide in first-leg qualifiers this weekend, and Real Madrid take on Manchester City for the right to play one of the Milan giants Inter or AC in the Champions League final.
A feast of football. Let's hope we are totally engaged for the right reasons.
