Three cars were involved in a motor vehicle accident on the M1 Pacific near the Motorway Archery Road Overpass.
No persons were injured however a pregnant woman was involved and had to be assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Earlier:
Multiple vehicles have crashed on the M1 Pacific Motorway near George Booth Drive this evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 6pm on May 12.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said there were three, possibly four cars involved in the incident.
Northbound traffic is affected and motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.
The incident is the third to take place in the last week with a pedestrian struck by a truck on the Newcastle Link Road near Cameron Park on Tuesday May 9 and a three car pile up on the same road near Minmi Road on Thursday evening, May 12.
More to come.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
