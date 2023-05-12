Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Knights running out of time to turn corner

By Barry Toohey
May 13 2023 - 4:30am
Knights coach Adam O'Brien could find himself under scrutiny if his team are unable to beat Gold Coast at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
It's only the middle of May but crunch time has come early for the Newcastle Knights and coach Adam O'Brien.

