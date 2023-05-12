Toohey's News: Knights running out of time to turn corner

Bradman Best, who is partial to some ink, went to Bali solo during the bye break to see a tattooist he trusts to add to his collection. For some reason, Best's social media post about his trip seemed to imply, if you believed the media reports, that half the squad was in Bali, presumably all on the drink. With clicks more important than facts for some in the media these days, it blew up. Players rarely get tattoos during the season because you aren't allowed to sweat for at least 48 hours after getting them. Best was simply seizing the moment.