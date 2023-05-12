Toohey's News: Knights running out of time to turn corner

It's only the middle of May but crunch time has come early for the Newcastle Knights and coach Adam O'Brien.
Off the back of the Parramatta debacle a fortnight ago, it's hard to imagine O'Brien's position at the helm won't come under intense scrutiny if his team again fails to fire against the Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium tomorrow.
Another loss would leave the Knights with a mountain to climb to fight their way into finals contention with games against Cronulla, Manly, Brisbane, Sydney Roosters and Penrith to come in a tough five-week stretch. Three of those five are away from home.
O'Brien's decision to stick with Kalyn Ponga at five-eighth also faces its acid test.
The coach is right in believing Ponga deserves more time in the No.6 jersey to prove himself, despite strongly opposed opinions from people like the club's coaching specialist Andrew Johns.
Prior to his howler against the Eels, Ponga had some good moments after coming off the bench against the Cowboys, while he was among Newcastle's best in the opening-round loss to the Warriors before his concussion dramas escalated.
But just how long can O'Brien afford to persevere if it doesn't work before it impacts on his own future?
Of course, Ponga could answer that and end all the debate tomorrow by starring in a Newcastle victory against the Titans at home.
Following the controversial decision to part company with former head of recruitment Clint Zammit almost seven weeks ago, the Knights are now advertising nationally for a "senior recruitment specialist" to fill the void.
Applications for the job close at the end of the month.
Speculation out of England linking Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon to a move to Super League club Hull KR next season has been refuted by Robins coach and former Knights assistant Willie Peters.
"I haven't had any conversations with Fitzy or his manager," Peters told us. "I'm not even sure if Fitz is keen to come over."
Fitzgibbon is off contract at the end of the season and has spoken privately about ending his career in England. But given his current form, that may have to wait.
Promising young centre Ethan Ferguson's decision to quit the Knights to link with South Sydney for the next two seasons didn't come as any great surprise to the club.
The Knights offered the Australian Schoolboys representative a new three-year-deal, but he has been linked to the Rabbitohs since the season kicked off. He is related to Latrell Mitchell and probably sees Souths as a better fit for him.
Despite his obvious potential [he's a quality goal-kicker as well], insiders claim Ferguson could be "hard work" off the field and on the training paddock.
He was also one of the players tossed up as a possible swap option in the pre-season when the Knights were trying to get Lachie Miller out of Cronulla. The Sharks apparently rejected him. Time will tell if his loss comes back to bite the Knights.
A strong contingent from the Knights attended the funeral of Maree O'Brien, the mother of coach Adam O'Brien, at Batchaven near Batemans Bay last week.
Maree passed away at the age of just 67 after a battle with brain cancer with the Knights coach juggling his duties at the club and his mother's health over several months.
Among those to attend her funeral included Knights and Wests Group chairman Geoff Coburn, director of football Peter Parr, club legend Danny Buderus, assistant coaches Rory Kostjasyn and Blake Green, head of medical Craig Catterick, media manager Frank Barrett and welfare boss Matt Morris, along with Daniel Saifiti his partner Mikenzie McManus and their baby son Rocky.
Has a visit to a tattoo artist ever created as much baloney?
Bradman Best, who is partial to some ink, went to Bali solo during the bye break to see a tattooist he trusts to add to his collection. For some reason, Best's social media post about his trip seemed to imply, if you believed the media reports, that half the squad was in Bali, presumably all on the drink. With clicks more important than facts for some in the media these days, it blew up. Players rarely get tattoos during the season because you aren't allowed to sweat for at least 48 hours after getting them. Best was simply seizing the moment.
Former Wallaby Berrick Barnes was spotted back at Knights training this week for the first time in quite a while and the club will be hoping his presence will improve one of their problem areas starting tomorrow against the Gold Coast.
Goal-kicking has been a real Achilles heel this season, costing the Knights at least two more wins, with designated kickers Lachie Miller and Jackson Hastings' percentages in the 60's rather than the 80's of the leading kickers.
Barnes, who lives in Lennox Head, was contracted on a part-time basis by coach Adam O'Brien this season as kicking coach. O'Brien will be hoping he works some magic fast.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.