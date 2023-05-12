Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons desperate to bounce back against Central Coast Crusaders

By Brett Keeble
May 13 2023 - 9:30am
Falcons star Ryan Beisty. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Falcons star Ryan Beisty. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Peter Astley hopes his team can resolve a mid-season identity crisis when they play Central Coast Crusaders in a crucial NBL1 East men's game at Terrigal on Saturday night.

