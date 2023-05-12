Newcastle Falcons desperate to bounce back against Central Coast Crusaders

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Peter Astley hopes his team can resolve a mid-season identity crisis when they play Central Coast Crusaders in a crucial NBL1 East men's game at Terrigal on Saturday night.
Astley and his players have done some soul-searching this week after blowing a 27-point lead in their 80-78 overtime loss to leaders Inner West Bulls at Newcastle Basketball Stadium last Saturday.
That was Newcastle's third loss from their past four games, leaving the Falcons precariously placed in 10th position with a 4-4 win-loss record going into a game against a dangerous derby rival.
Newcastle's only win in the past month was a comprehensive 89-74 victory over fourth-placed Sydney Comets, and three of their four losses this season have been by one point, (Hills), two (Inner West) and five (Sutherland), but Astley said they need to establish consistency before it is too late.
"Sometimes we can look like we're the best team in the league, then same game we can just go away from what's working, we struggle to score, struggle to take the right shots, and get really tentative in what we're doing offensively," Astley said.
"We looked like world-beaters for the first two quarters last Saturday night, so we've got to find a way to be more like that for longer periods in games.
"We've got to stay together as a group and keep fighting and working hard for 40 minutes or however long it takes.
"Things aren't exactly desperate yet but they're heading that way if we don't sort things out."
Central Coast (3-6) are 12th and have lost four straight since beating Penrith 86-75 on April 2.
Luke Cassidy (15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists), Aaron Redhead (13 points, 9.4 rebounds) and James Trustum (11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds) have provided the bulk of their scoring.
Crusaders have lost some key players from their experienced squad of recent years including Falcons guard Tom Akamarmoi, who has provided additional input into Newcastle's game plan this week.
"Their Youth League team have been among the top teams in the league for the past four or five years and now they've progressed to the NBL1 program, and these kids can hoop," Astley said.
"They've still got some firepower and they're still a dangerous team - they've got a similar record and they're in a similar position on the ladder to us - so they've got our full respect."
The game is scheduled for a 7pm tip-off at Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, preceded by the women's match at 5pm, in which the third-placed Falcons (7-1) will try to stretch their winning streak to four against 10th-placed Central Coast (4-7).
Crusaders, who have lost five straight since a 76-61 victory over Hills on April 15, were dealt a blow earlier this month when leading scorer Sara Matthews suffered a season-ending knee injury.
That leaves guard Jasmine Forcadilla (16.2 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists), who had a stint with Newcastle during her late teens, as the Crusaders' main scoring weapon.
"I regard Central Coast as very similar to Maitland in that their crowd is very parochial, and if you don't stay focused on the job at hand, they can get some scoring momentum from that," Falcons coach Martin McLean said.
"It's a big blow for them losing Sara Matthews to a torn ACL, but even without her, they competed hard against Centre of Excellence last week and only went down by 12.
"So we know we have to work hard and keep building on our performances over the past few weeks."
