A single F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to conduct handling display practice over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens on Monday, May 15.
In a specifically designated airspace area on the Northern side of Port Stephens, the display will take place at 2.45pm.
Residents living in the area will be treated to the flying exhibit that has been developed for upcoming air shows.
It's common for fast jet aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown, to use the airspace around the northern edge of Port Stephens for practice runs.
All activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
The flying activity schedule is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control, weather and other aviation considerations.
Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities.
Participating aircraft will operate with a view to minimising the impact on the local communities.
Members of the public can access further information regarding aircraft noise at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise/, or by calling 1800 033 200.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
