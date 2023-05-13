Newcastle Herald
F-35 aircraft to conduct display over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 13 2023 - 10:00am
A single F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to conduct handling display practice over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens on Monday. Picture by Simon McCarthy
A single F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to conduct handling display practice over Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens on Monday, May 15.

