Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cancer Council rally starts in Newcastle, with drivers bound for Townsville

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:21pm, first published May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shitbox Rally drivers rev their engines and take off from Honeysuckle on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Marina Neil
Shitbox Rally drivers rev their engines and take off from Honeysuckle on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Marina Neil

Co-drivers Kurt Speirs and Matthew Gilbert hit the accelerator on Honeysuckle Drive on Saturday morning as they embarked on a road trip for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.