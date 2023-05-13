Co-drivers Kurt Speirs and Matthew Gilbert hit the accelerator on Honeysuckle Drive on Saturday morning as they embarked on a road trip for a good cause.
Heading west in a 1999 Toyota Camry, emblazoned with a black and yellow speed stripe, the 'Nut Truckers' team was one of many from across Newcastle and the Hunter participating in the 2023 Shitbox Rally.
It's the first time the seven-day rally has started in Newcastle, with teams driving cars worth less than $1500 to Townsville to raise money for the Cancer Council.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald en route to Nyngan, NSW, Mr Speirs was on navigation duty while Mr Gilbert was behind the wheel.
"It's been a long time since I've read paper maps but it's going good," Mr Speirs said.
He said it was a special feeling to be part of a convoy and he was looking forward to the challenge ahead.
The duo said they were excited to see the countryside and Mr Gilbert was looking forward to visiting Betoota in Queensland.
As of 9am on May 13, the Nut Truckers hit $40,000 in money raised.
"We're so stoked, we thought we'd raise five grand and then it got to 10, 20, 30 and now 40. We're so humbled by everyone that's been involved," Mr Speirs said.
You can follow their journey on Instagram at nuttruckers_shitboxrally.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.