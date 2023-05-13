Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shitbox Rally convoy drive off from Honeysuckle on route to Townsville

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 13 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shitbox Rally drivers rev their engines and take off from Honeysuckle on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Marina Neil
Shitbox Rally drivers rev their engines and take off from Honeysuckle on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Marina Neil

Co-drivers Kurt Speirs and Matthew Gilbert put their foot to the pedal on Saturday morning as they embarked off Honeysuckle Drive to road trip for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.