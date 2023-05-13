Co-drivers Kurt Speirs and Matthew Gilbert put their foot to the pedal on Saturday morning as they embarked off Honeysuckle Drive to road trip for a good cause.
Heading west in a 1999 Toyota Camry, dubbing a black and yellow speed stripe, the 'Nut Truckers' team were one of many duos across Newcastle and the Hunter, participating in the 2023 Shitbox Rally.
It's the first time the seven-day rally has hit the road in Newcastle, with teams driving cars worth under $1500 all the way to Townsville, to fundraise for the Cancer Council.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald on route to Nyngan NSW, Mr Speirs was on navigation duty while Mr Gilbert was behind the wheel
"It's been a long time since I've read paper maps but it's going good," Mr Speirs said.
He said it was a special feeling to be part of a convoy and was looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"There's something really special about being in a convoy, I kind of forgot about it until we're here now, and there's a whole bunch of cars decked out, all in theme. There's a really good community on the road," he said.
The duo said they were excited to see the countryside and Mr Gilbert was most looking forward to visiting Betoota in Queensland.
On May 13 at 9am, the Nut Truckers hit $40,000 in fundraising.
"We're so stoked, we thought we'd raise five grand and then it got to 10, 20, 30 and now 40. We're so humbled by everyone that's been involved," Mr Speirs said.
You can follow their journey on Instagram at nuttruckers_shitboxrally.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
