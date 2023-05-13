Decorating Fort Scratchley and overlooking the Newcastle coastline, Sculptures@Scratchley welcomed hundreds of visitors to its inaugural open day on Saturday.
"We've done it," organiser Grahame Wilson said.
The Teralba-based artist said visitors were greatly impressed with the sculptures on display from a range of Hunter and interstate artists.
"It's been a fantastic day, everyone has been so supportive and while the whale draws in the crowds, everyone has enjoyed all sculptures," he said.
To kick off the exhibit that will run through to May 18, the Fort fired their guns followed by opening speeches.
"There's been a big build up to the launch and the response of the public has been great," Mr Wilson said.
"It's been a huge success and we hope that continues over the next 20 odd days."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.