HUNTER Wildfires women's coach Matt Ellis hopes to build momentum over the next fortnight after a confidence-building win over Warringah.
Prop Aiishya Tipa-Leota crashed over for the only try in a 7-3 win over the Rats at a wet and heavy Pittwater Park No.2 Oval on Saturday.
The win was their second in four rounds of the Jack Scott Cup and ended a two-game losing streak.
NSW Waratah Super W prop Georgia Chapple slotted in at No.8 and led a strong effort by the forwards.
"We did it the hard way," Ellis said. "We stuck to it and didn't give them many opportunities. We have a few things to work on but we are slowly getting there. We have [last-placed] Sydney Uni Blue next and hopefully we can build momentum before a big game against premiers Gordon."
Warringah led 3-0 at half-time, but the Wildfires controlled most of the contest.
"It felt like if we scored one, we would score two," Ellis said. "Asishya burrowed over after the forwards worked hard. We were camped at their end for a good five to 10 minutes
"Our lineout was really good and the scrum held its own. I don't think we lost a lineout on our throw and we were able to use it as an attacking weapon.
'It is always difficult to travel down and play at 10.45 in the morning. The girls were up at 6am. I was really happy with how we kept the intensity up."
Apart from Chapple, Tipa-Leota made some strong carries, lock Emma Bradford did a lot of work and fullback Kyah Little was impressive.
