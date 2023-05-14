NOVA THUNDER coach Laura Glendenning hopes it was a sign of things to come.
Nova adjusted to wet and slippery conditions to upset Newcastle Netball Championship Division premiers 48-40 on Saturday.
"We beat Wests in an early round last year in similar conditions," Glendenning said. "It was flogging down and we got a sneaky win.
"This win was better. Perseverance and patience won us the game. We kept chipping away and executed our game plan to a T.
"Wests had two good wins to start the season. To get a win over them early is good for our confidence."
"I'm really proud of the girls. It was a full-team effort.
"Katie Robinson had another great game. Ellie McVey was fantastic in the mid-court. Defensively Tianna Cummings and Georgie McVey had great games. It was a massive team effort."
Wests were without goal attack Tarsha Hawley, Savannah Angelozzi, Jemma Lucas and Ella Butcher, who had NSW premier league commitments in Sydney.
Thunder lost Sally Jenkins.
"Wests were missing a couple of players but the team they fielded was incredibly strong," Glendenning said. "They had a lot of experience.
"We had to execute every time we had the ball, capitalise on any of their mistakes and clean up the scrappy passes or balls.
In other games on Saturday, Souths accounted for BNC 54-32, Kotara South edged past Waratah Cats 31-26 and University of Newcastle were too strong for Jucntion Stella 46-32.
.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.