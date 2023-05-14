Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Merewether stretch winning streak to five but coach Tony Munro wants more

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 15 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether lossehead prop Matt Baggs wrestles a hamilton forward to the ground in the Hawks' 32-24 win at Townson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Merewether lossehead prop Matt Baggs wrestles a hamilton forward to the ground in the Hawks' 32-24 win at Townson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

MEREWETHER keep finding ways to win but coach Tony Munro believes the Greens are well short of the form required to defend their Hunter Rugby Union premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.