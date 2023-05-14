MEREWETHER keep finding ways to win but coach Tony Munro believes the Greens are well short of the form required to defend their Hunter Rugby Union premiership.
The Greens came from 24-18 down to beat Hamilton 32-24 at Townson Oval on Saturday and stretch their winning start to the campaign to five.
The introduction of prop Dylan Evans with 30 minutes remaining gave the Greens ascendancy at the scrum. From there, they made the most of two opportunities.
Rhys Bray went down the short side and Jayden Hetherington put winger Austin Zander over in the corner. Toby Wait converted to go ahead 25-24 after 65 minutes.
Then, with 10 minute remaining, fullback Sam Rouse side-stepped his way past three defenders up the middle. He was pulled down just short, but two phases later tighthead prop Nick Sykiotis crashed through. Game over.
"There is something about this bunch," Munro said. 'They turn off and then think we better do something and go and score a try. I don't expect perfection from them, but I expect excellence. We find ways to win, but that won't be good enough at the end of the season. Our game management is letting us down. We put the pressure on, tighten the screws and then we let the pressure valve off."
However, Munro had plenty of praise for the Greens' tenacity.
"Our fitness and our defence were outstanding," Munro said. "If I said we had 40 per cent of possession, I would be exaggerating. We just couldn't get the pill. Hammo were the Hammo of old. They had a few players back. Tom Coupe came on in the second half, Paul Dan came on. They will be a different team in the second round."
Big improvers, University are also finding ways to win, but there is no complaints from coach Sam Berry.The Students claimed a second big scalp and made it three straight wins with a 21-19 triumph over Wanderers at Bernie Curran Oval.
The Students led 15-0 early and 18-12 at half-time.
No.8 Piers Morrell crossed for a converted try 10 minutes after the resumption to send the visitors up 19-18.
University fly-half Dane Sherratt landed a penalty to regain the lead with 20 minutes remaining. And some how they hung on.
Wanderers fly-half Luke Simmons had a 48-metre penalty attempt on full-time to snatch a win, but missed to the left.
"I couldn't watch it," Berry said. "I don't think it missed by much. They had four or five chances to score in the last 20 minutes and we held them out. It was relief at the end of the game. They got on a roll in the second half. When they hit the lead, I thought we were in trouble but we managed to hold on.
"Toa, our No.8 was strong and bent the line. Cal Conroy was good off the bench in the second half at the breakdown. Dylan Heins made a massive difference at the lineout. We won about 80 per cent. which was up from 30 per cent.
"To knock off Hamilton and Wanderers, two teams in the top three for the past few years, it has been 12 to 15 years since we have done that."
At Marcellin Park, Maitland ran in eight tries to beat Southern Beaches 54-14.
