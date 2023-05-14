Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Locals rise as Hunter Wildfires build winning culture

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Tuala 9centre) crossed for two tries in the Hunter Wildfires 29-5 win over Northern Suburbs. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Andrew Tuala 9centre) crossed for two tries in the Hunter Wildfires 29-5 win over Northern Suburbs. Picture by Stewart Hazell

Andrew Tuala, Phil Bradford, Tiueti Asi and Isaac Ulberg had to travel to Sydney to live their rugby dreams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.