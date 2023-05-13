Newcastle Falcons deliver double serve to Central Coast Crusaders

A RYAN Beisty shooting clinic inspired Newcastle Falcons to a much-needed 99-74 victory over Central Coast Crusaders in the NBL1 East men's game at Terrigal on Saturday night.
Breakers Indoor Sports Centre has been anything but a happy hunting ground for Newcastle teams in recent years, but the Falcons enjoyed a rare winning double after the women's team out-classed Crusaders 98-42 earlier on Saturday.
Including a perfect six from six from three-point range, 13 of 15 overall, and two from two from the free-throw line, Beisty poured in a season-high 34 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in an almost flawless individual performance.
Myles Cherry backed Beisty up with a 15-point, 10 rebound double-double, Matur Maluach added 13 points, Jaidyn Goodwin had 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, and Anthony Gaines handed out nine assists to go with seven points and five boards.
Falcons coach Peter Astley wanted a positive response from his team after their 80-78 overtime loss to Inner West Bulls in Newcastle last Saturday night and was pleased with what he saw.
Newcastle led 47-38 at half-time then took total control with a 31-12 third quarter to carry an unassailable 78-50 lead into the final period, allowing Astley to run his bench in the dying minutes.
In their best shooting display of the season, the Falcons converted at 63.5% from the field and 53.9% from outside the arc, and contained Crusaders to 39.1% and 34.6% from the same areas.
"That's more like how we want to play, we just need to keep producing that each game," Astley said.
"We stayed positive and assertive at the offensive end and really broke it open in the third quarter.
"Ryan Beisty was outstanding, and it was great to see him shoot the ball so well, apart from everything else he does for us.
"He was six of six from three, and only missed two shots all night, so he led the way, and as a team we shot the ball very well overall. It's a tough place to come and play, tough place to win, so it was pleasing to see us shoot the ball so well and get a win here."
Earlier, in the women's game, Newcastle were untroubled in cruising to a 98-42 victory over a Crusaders team stricken by injury and illness.
The result was never in doubt after the Falcons led 30-9 at quarter-time and 61-24 at the half, setting up their fourth straight win to remain in third spot with an 8-1 record.
Already without leading scorer and rebounder Sara Matthews, who suffered a season-ending knee earlier this month, several senior Central Coast players were late withdrawals because of COVID-19.
Five Falcons players scored in double figures, and coach Martin McLean took advantage of the circumstances by resting shooting guard Kate Kingham, who has been struggling with some niggling injuries in recent weeks.
"Crusaders have had a tough couple of weeks with some of their key players sustaining season-ending injuries and/or getting COVID, which was unfortunate for them," McLean said.
"We knew that we would still have to show up and play our way and look at it as an opportunity to keep working on our game and creating positive habits.
"We did what we had to do, we were able to give Kate a break which was a nice luxury, and it was pleasing to give our two Under-18 girls Hannah Chicken and Matilda Burns some good minutes, and at no time did they look out of place out there."
Chicken tallied four points, nine rebounds, three steals and an assist in 28 minutes on the floor, and Burns added six points and three rebounds in her 16 minutes.
Not surprisingly, Nicole Munger led Newcastle's scoring with a game-high 23 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and an assist, and Emily Foy played a strong supporting role with 19 points, three steals, three assists and two boards.
Guard Mykea Gray complemented her 18 points with eight steals, Abi Curtin posted 14 points and three rebounds, and Sophie Kleeman amassed 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.
The Falcons will host defending women's champions Albury-Wodonga Bandits at 1pm next Sunday, followed by the men's game at 3pm.
