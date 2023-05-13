Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Falcons deliver double serve to Central Coast Crusaders

By Brett Keeble
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Beisty. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ryan Beisty. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A RYAN Beisty shooting clinic inspired Newcastle Falcons to a much-needed 99-74 victory over Central Coast Crusaders in the NBL1 East men's game at Terrigal on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.