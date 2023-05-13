Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights primed to silence their critics with win against Gold Coast

By Fraser Barton
May 14 2023 - 9:56am
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Adam O'Brien says his mentally refreshed Newcastle outfit are looking to silence a few critics after their pre-planned bye-week break came under the media's microscope.

