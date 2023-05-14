Scone Cup carnival produces big success second-up on return run

Scone Race Club chief executive Steven Keene said Racing NSW's decision to bring the two-day carnival back last year to the Upper Hunter track has been vindicated by a bumper 2023 edition.
Picture perfect weather, great racing, increased crowds and seven locally trained winners across the 18 races on Friday and Saturday combined for a memorable Scone Cup carnival.
It was the second featuring the Saturday standalone city meeting at Scone since two editions were held at Rosehill because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Cameron Crockett-trained Commando Hunt provided a hometown win in the cup on Friday and Luke Pepper-prepared Scone filly Opal Ridge was Saturday's star with an easy victory in the listed Luskin Star Stakes.
She will now likely be aimed at group 1 targets the Stradbroke Handicap and Tatts Tiara in Queensland.
"She surprises me all the time, she's just a true professional at home and she's done it from day dot with that electric turn of foot," Pepper said. "She's getting better and better and the future is huge for her."
Scott Singleton (Comonic), Paul Messara (Akasawa) and Rod Northam (Steplee) were other Scone trainers to have wins on Saturday. Lou Mary (Haysiri) and Brett Cavanough (Rhythm Is A Dancer) were winners on Friday.
Keene said crowd numbers were up on last year to about 8500 across the two days and there was a lot of positive feedback on and off the track about the carnival.
"There were some well documented issues a few years ago but we've rectified those and I think the patrons' faith has been restored and we're trending in a really positive direction," Keene said.
"Racing NSW's support and their decision to bring the meeting back here has been vindicated by the big crowds, great racing and strong wagering.
"As a whole it was really successful, all the way through from the crowds through to the racing, with the locals winning.
"I was confident going in that a lot of our trainers had good horses that weren't just making up the numbers, and it proved that way. It's a big tick for our facilities and our trainers."
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons and the James Cummings-trained Godolphin stable were also big winners on Saturday. Gibbons rode Opal Ridge and Godophin's Athelric (Ortensia Stakes) to a winning listed race double. Cummings-trained Red Card won the listed Denise's Joy Stakes.
Former Scone apprentice Reece Jones also had a double, winning on Steplee in the Highway Handicap before claiming the group 3 Dark Jewel Classic with John Thompson's More Prophets.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
