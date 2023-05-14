Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Scone Cup carnival produces big success second-up on return run

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 14 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scone Race Club chief executive Steven Keene said Racing NSW's decision to bring the two-day carnival back last year to the Upper Hunter track has been vindicated by a bumper 2023 edition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.