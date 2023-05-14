Maitland forward Sam Anderson could be facing a lengthy ban after being sent off for an alleged headbutt in the Pickers' 23-16 win over Macquarie on Saturday.
In a fiery grand final replay at Maitland Sportsground, the lock was marched and Maitland reduced to 10 men after a melee broke out midway through the second half.
Multiple players squared off but once it cooled Anderson was sent packing for headbutting Macquarie halfback Bayden Searle. Fellow Pickers James Taylor and Alex Langbridge were sin-binned, as well as Searle.
The advantage in numbers helped Macquarie level the scores at 16-all, after they had earlier trailed by 16, but Maitland managed to score a try of their own when winger Will Nieuwenhuise completed a sweeping play off a scrum to make it 20-16.
Five-eighth Chad O'Donnell kicked a penalty goal in the 72nd minute to put Maitland six points ahead before halves partner Brock Lamb slotted a field goal a few minutes later to ensure the win.
"You never want to be down to 10, the amount of space those guys have to defend, even against 12, is quite challenging," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
"But I thought it galvanised us. We're already a close-knit group, but the one thing I thought that incident did ... was brought us together.
"I thought they managed that 10 minutes beautifully.
"They leaked an early try, but once they had got together and discussed the challenges we were faced with, and then went out for the next eight minutes and really bound together - we actually scored in that period, which took some time off the clock - I haven't seen a gutsier performance.
"It was full of character and resilience."
Macquarie half Kerrod Holland was also sin-binned with five minutes to go, but coach Matt Roach disputed an alleged striking offence.
"I don't think we ever get a fair share of the calls when we play them," he said.
"Blokes getting 10 in the bin late for tackles they weren't even involved in."
While frustrated, Roach took positives from his side's performance, which followed their 40-4 loss to Maitland in last year's decider.
Elsewhere, Northern nearly secured their first win after fighting back from 18-nil down against Wyong to trail by two.
But the last-placed Hawks couldn't take advantage of some decent field position and ultimately conceded a late try to lose 22-16.
In another tight contest, Souths secured their third consecutive win defeating Wests 18-12 at Harker Oval.
On a mud-caked ground, Wests pushed the visitors and were within striking distance in the last five minutes, behind 14-12, but a late error allowed Souths to march upfield and score on full-time.
Meanwhile on Sunday at St John Oval, Central broke a four-game losing streak beating Lakes United 33-8.
The Butcher Boys hadn't had a win since round one, but outclassed their local rivals the Seagulls.
POINTS TABLE: Cessnock (14), Maitland, Wyong (12), The Entrance (10), Macquarie, Souths (8), Wests, Lakes, Central (6), Northern, Kurri Kurri (2).
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.