Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland Pickers forward Sam Anderson likely to face ban for alleged headbutt in 23-16 victory over Macquarie Scorpions

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 14 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Anderson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Sam Anderson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland forward Sam Anderson could be facing a lengthy ban after being sent off for an alleged headbutt in the Pickers' 23-16 win over Macquarie on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.