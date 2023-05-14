Newcastle Herald
Black Diamond Cup: Sydney Swans Academy talent Tahi Brain helps Cardiff Hawks end Newcastle City's unbeaten run

By Max McKinney
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Troy Denholm was part of the Cardiff side that beat Newcastle City at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Sixteen-year-old Swans Academy talent Tahi Brain starred for Cardiff as the Hawks ended Newcastle City's unbeaten start to the season with a six-point victory at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.

