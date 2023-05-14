Sixteen-year-old Swans Academy talent Tahi Brain starred for Cardiff as the Hawks ended Newcastle City's unbeaten start to the season with a six-point victory at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
In a close contest under lights at the refurbished ground, the Hawks were never more than three goals in front but managed to hold a lead for majority of the game and hang on for their fourth consecutive win.
After losing their opening two games, the string of victories has lifted Cardiff to third on the Black Diamond Cup ladder, equal on points with City and leaders Killarney Vale.
In a relatively low-scoring match 7.9 (51) - 6.9 (45), Brain, who joined the Hawks this year after relocating from Tasmania, led the way with the boot bagging three goals, while teammate Will Graetz kicked two.
"It was very close, the last couple of minutes were a bit dicey," Cardiff coach Danny Preist admitted. "It was a good contest both ways, pretty even the whole game.
"Young Tahi Brain kicked three.
"He played for Tasmania in the 16s, and has moved up here with his family. They put him straight in the Swans Academy and as soon as he was of age, we put him into the seniors. He hasn't looked back."
Prior to their win over City, the Hawks beat Terrigal Avoca, Singleton and Warners Bay.
"We set ourselves to try and knock off those two [City and Terrigal]," Priest said.
"We go into a little run now where I don't think we play a team from last year's top four until July 22nd. Hopefully we can extend that [winning] run a bit further."
Captain Mitch Crawford was City's leading goal-scorer, kicking three.
In other men's results, hosts The Entrance-Bateau Bay and Warners Bay had a rare draw with both sides 10.13 (73).
In the 2022 grand final replay, Killarney Vale 14.8 (92) ran way with it against arch rivals Terrigal Avoca 6.8 (44) at home. Singleton 11.10 (76) smashed Nelson Bay 4.8 (32) to leave their visitors winless after six rounds.
In the women's competition, Newcastle City 7.10 (52) moved into outright second after a commanding victory over Cardiff 2.1 (13) at No.1 Sportsground.
On the Central Coast, leaders Killarney Vale 10.11 (71) defeated Terrigal Avoca 2.1 (13) to remain unbeaten after five games.
Singleton showed no mercy against last-placed Lake Macquarie, claiming a 15.14 (104) shutout win.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
