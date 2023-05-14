A SEA of pink walked, skipped or ran along Stockton foreshore to start Mother's Day with purpose, raising crucial funds for breast cancer research.
Among them was six-year-old Olivia Moylan, mum Rebecca and nan, Irene Meldrum.
Working in cancer treatment, Ms Moylan said she knows how difficult beating breast cancer can be.
"It obviously affects the absolute warriors who are the patients, but there's that wider spread through their whole life, their family, kids, everybody," she said.
"It can be quite devastating, so the more money we can raise to kick its arse the better, I think."
It's her 13th year taking part in the event, having travelled to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to participate Ms Moylan said she was stoked that the event was being hosted closer to home.
"I think it's so important to raise awareness, but the community spirit is absolutely beautiful and it's nice to start Mother's Day with a bit of purpose, and then go home and get spoilt," she said.
"I work in cancer treatment and a friend of mine's mum got diagnosed 13 years ago, so we've done it for her ever since.
"We're so happy that it's here."
Nearly doubling last year's numbers, almost 600 people took part in the 5km walk or run at the Newcastle Mother's Day Classic on Sunday.
The day the event was announced last year was the same day organiser Jaclyn Mottram's mother Sandra was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"She's doing really great now thankfully, she's one of the lucky ones, we were all in a fair bit of shock because you never think it's going to happen to you," Ms Mottram said.
"The fact that everyone can do this and take something good out of it matters, because Mother's Day can be sad for some people, some might not have their mums anymore or they're trying to be mums and they can't be.
"Mum will hate that I've said this about her but she is an absolute trooper, she'll get involved in anything."
And she did, volunteering at the halfway mark to cheer on the men, women and pooches helping raise funds for breast cancer research.
Ms Mottram estimated the Newcastle event had raised about $38,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and honoured the one in seven women who are diagnosed.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
