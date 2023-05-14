Knights coach Adam O'Brien has backed Tyson Frizell for a NSW State of Origin recall, suggesting the back-rower is in the best form of his Newcastle career.
Frizell, who according to weekend media reports has firmed in the calculations to be picked by Blues coach Brad Fittler, was one of multiple Knights players vying for Origin selection to have decent outings on Sunday.
It could be argued all of the club's Origin hopefuls were in need of big performances in the game to be a chance of making their respective state sides next week, including five-eighth Kalyn Ponga.
The skipper has barely played this year and had a stinker last start. He's also swapped positions and is under pressure from Broncos gun Reece Walsh to remain as Queensland's fullback.
Centre Dane Gagai, a mainstay of the Maroons for the past eight years, has been solid but hardly in peak form for the Knights this season.
While forwards Frizell and twin brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti are facing a difficult task to make the NSW side, despite suggestions Frizell is firming.
But Ponga and Frizell, in particular, put their hands up for selection with strong showings in the 46-26 win over the Gold Coast.
Coming off one of his worst performances in recent memory against Paramatta a fortnight ago, Ponga lit up the McDonald Jones Stadium crowd with a couple of silky plays, including the try he scored off a 50-odd metre break to help put his side 10 points in front with 20 minutes left to play.
The playmaker finished with three try-assists, having set up Bradman Best five minutes earlier for the first of the centre's two tries.
"The Queensland team has got to have him in it," O'Brien said of Ponga.
Frizell, who made 33 tackles and 60 metres from seven runs, burst onto a long grubber-kick from Ponga to score just before half-time, completing his sprint by leaping into the air to catch the ball.
The 31-year-old, a 14-time NSW representative, was named in an extended squad for Origin I last year but didn't make the final side. He hasn't played since 2020.
"This is the best Tyson has played for our club," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.
"The last few years, I'm not putting him down on those, [but] I think he is healthy, his body is healthy and he is playing that way. I've got nothing to do with Origin, but he'd be in my team."
Gagai, a veteran of 255 NRL games and 22 Origins, is expected to be named for Queensland given their tendency to pick and stick despite the emergence of players like Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who has been mooted as a potential centre option.
The 32-year-old did his chances no harm on Sunday when he darted through some broken defence to score in the 64th minute, but it was a controversial try with the Bunker ruling Frizell hadn't obstructed Kieran Foran, rather the Titans half had committed to the tackle.
Daniel Saifiti finished with 149 run metres, the most of any Knights forward, from 16 runs. His brother Jacob only had eight runs, but made 88 metres, along with 22 tackles.
"Both the Saifiti boys have played well in that jersey, which is a real start," O'Brien said.
"They've had mixed seasons with Jacob being suspended, but both of those guys were great today, I thought."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
